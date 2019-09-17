VIDEO: ABC Shares Official Season Six Trailer for HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER

ABC has shared the official trailer for the final season of How to Get Away with Murder. The sixth and final season promies secrets, twists, and drama.

Watch the trailer below!

The season six premiere of "How to Get Away with Murder" picks up as Annalise struggles with the personal toll that Laurel and Christopher's disappearance has taken on everyone. Meanwhile, the remaining Keating 4, Oliver, Frank and Bonnie disagree on the possible reasons behind Laurel's disappearance. Tegan handles the aftermath of Emmett's apparent poisoning, and Gabriel wants to take his budding relationship with Michaela to the next level.

"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award®-winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.

Season six of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER begins September 26.





