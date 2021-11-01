Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: ABC Releases Trailer for BLACK-ISH Final Season

The new season will premiere on January 4.

Nov. 1, 2021  

ABC has released the trailer for the final season of black-ish!

ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.

The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


