VICTORIOUS Spin-Off Series in Development at Nickelodeon; Daniella Monet to Return

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nickelodeon's Victorious is coming back- sort of. According to Deadline, a spin-off of the popular series is in the works, this time following Daniella Monet's character Trina Vega. The series, tentatively titled Hollywood Arts, will see Trina Vega return to the titular school from the original series, now as a teacher.

In addition to starring, Monet will serve as an executive producer with writers Jake Farrow and Samantha Martin. This is the second spin-off of the Nickelodeon show after Sam & Cat, which centered on Ariana Grande's Cat Valentine and Jennette McCurdy's Sam Puckett from iCarly. Though casting is currently underway for Hollywood Arts, it is unknown if Grande or other original co-stars like Victoria Justice will appear in the new show.

Victorious follows teenager Tori Vega (Justice) as she attends the prestigious performing arts high school, Hollywood Arts. From her first day at the school, Tori feels out of place among the amazingly talented students, especially mean diva Jade (Elizabeth Gillies).

But with the help of her older sister Trina (Monet) and new friends Andre (Leon Thomas III), brooding bad boy Beck (Avan Jogia), eccentric Cat (Grande) and lovable but psychologically scrambled ventriloquist Robbie (Matthew Bennett) - Tori realizes that she was born to perform and that entertaining people not only makes her happy but may change her life. The series aired on Nickelodeon from 2010 to 2013.

Photo credit: Nickelodeon

Comments