VH1 Announces New Real Estate Docu-Series LOVE & LISTINGS

VH1 launches new real estate docu-series "Love & Listings," which is set to premiere Wednesday, July 31 at 9:00PM ET/PT. The eight, one-hour episodes open the doors to the glamorous and scandalous lives of Southern California's young, ambitious real estate agents and their elite celebrity clientele.

The biggest names in Hollywood, including Jermaine Dupri, Jordin Sparks, Amber Rose, Ray J, Brandy Norwood, Laz Alonso, and more look to this group of talented real estate moguls when it's time to buy and sell their Hollywood dream homes. In between closing million-dollar deals, the lines between business and pleasure blur and the real drama begins.

The series offers an exclusive look into the life of Suge Knight's son Suge Jacob Knight, a real estate trainee determined to forge his own path and recover his family legacy following his father's alleged legal woes. Knight struggles both personally and professionally under the weight of his family name as he strives to rise in the ranks of LA's real estate game.

Meet the cast:

Zac Diles is a former professional football player and has since suited up for a new type of game: real estate. After eight years playing ball, Zac has built a network of clients out of his former teammates (and adversaries). Zac's love for the ladies (including other agents) often gets him in trouble. Despite being in a relationship with Kat Tat from VH1's "Black Ink Crew: Chicago," Zac finds himself caught between his current girlfriend Kat and fellow cast member and ex-girlfriend Samantha, who is determined to get him back.

A part-time waitress struggling to fulfill her dream of becoming a celebrity real estate agent, Ajani Scott moved her hustle over to the world of real estate to make some money while she builds her professional network. Seeing her potential, veteran agent Erik Miles has taken Ajani on as an apprentice at his own agency. The stakes are high as Ajani learns to put her money where her mouth is, which jeopardizes Erik's A-list clientele.

Taylor Schwartz is a rookie agent. Despite her young age, she is a force to be reckoned with. She has the charm, smarts and beauty to reel in new clients, but her fiery temper often lands her in hot water, leaving her career in jeopardy. Working under Tai's wing, Taylor begins to wonder if the "grass is greener" when fellow real estate competitor Andrew Clinkscale offers her a position.

Andrew Clinkscale is a top agent at one of Beverly Hills' most prestigious real estate agencies. However, Andrew wasn't always on top. He grew up through the foster care system and was homeless twice in his life. He's seen the bottom and is determined to never go back. Andrew's professional and personal life soon collide as romantic rumors with another real estate agent begin to arise. Will the swirling affair rumors around the engaged "golden boy of real estate" bring him down?

Samantha Barretto recently moved to LA and has quickly moved up the real estate food chain by joining one of the most prestigious agencies in Beverly Hills. While running in the same industry circles as her ex-boyfriend Zac, Samantha's feelings for him begin to heat back up and start to affect her professional life.

Sarah Scheper is a proven real estate power player who originally conquered the market in Orange County. After overcoming personal struggles, Sarah has embraced her sobriety and turned over a new leaf in LA. While Sarah quickly becomes the queen of Beverly Hills real estate, her reputation is threatened when she begins an on-again, off-again relationship with Jacob which leads to friction between him and the other agents.

Erik Miles is a charming lawyer-turned real estate agent, a one-stop shop with his own imprint at a West Hollywood agency. THE SON of a successful athlete, Erik is willing to take risks to close deals which often pays off... but sometimes blows up in his face.

Tai Savet is eager to break bread (and the bank) with his unique LA-based brokerage firm as the go-to agent for the biggest names in show-biz. From Tai's perspective, the future is bright and primed for expansion, especially with a roster of hip millennials on his team, including Taylor and Jacob.

Alexandre Anu is a real estate titan at of one of LA's premiere brokerage firms and continues to grow his elite clientele. All of his listings are high-end luxury properties with an extensive client roster of A-list celebrities and top business executives.

'LIKE' "Love And Listings" on Facebook, follow @LoveAndListingsVH1 on Instagram and @LoveAndListings on Twitter. Join the conversation using #LoveAndListings!

"Love & Listings" is executive produced for VH1 by Entertainment One (eOne), Creature Films and Purveyors of Pop (POP), and produced by Relevé Entertainment. Tara Long serves as executive producer for eOne with Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez for Creature Films and Nate Green and Matt Anderson for POP, alongside Holly Carter for Relevé. Christopher Costine and Sean Matthews also serve as executive producers. Lily Neumeyer, Paula Aranda, Jennifer Aguirre, Fernando Mills and Todd Radnitz are executive producers for VH1. Concept by Releve's Holly Carter.





