VANDERPUMP RULES' Ariana Madix to Appear in LOVE ISLAND Season 5

Peacock has REVEALED a sizzling new cast of Islanders for Season 5 of the hit cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND USA, the most-streamed Original reality competition series in Peacock history.

Actress Sarah Hyland (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) will return to host alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling who reprises his role as narrator.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will make her LOVE ISLAND USA debut by surprising Islanders with a special guest appearance during the series’ second week.

Shot in real time, the supersized Season 5 premiere of LOVE ISLAND USA streams exclusively on Peacock beginning July 18, with new episodes streaming every day at 6pm PT/9pm ET during premiere week. New episodes will stream Thursdays through Tuesdays thereafter.

Set in Fiji, Season 5 of the Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.

Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Watch the new teaser here: