The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more on November 21, 2023.

Nov. 15, 2023

URKEL SAVES SANTA: THE MOVIE! Sets Digital Release

“Whoa Mama!” Grab your favorite pair of suspenders, hike up those pants, and get ready to celebrate the holidays with Steve Urkel. From executive producer Wyatt Cenac, Warner Bros. Animation, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment comes Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie!, an all-new animated holiday movie musical for the whole family to enjoy.

Starring the beloved and kind-hearted Steve Urkel, the breakout character from the series Family Matters, Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie! features the voices of Jaleel White (as Steve Urkel), joined by Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”), Roy Wood Jr. (“The Daily Show”), and Kym Whitley (“The Bay”).

The film will be available exclusively on Digital from participating digital platforms where you purchase movies, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more, on November 21, 2023.

The holiday season is here, and brilliant but accident-prone super genius Steve Urkel has only one mission: to make the holidays the best they can be for everyone! However, things are off to a not so merry start after he ruins a celebration at his local shopping mall and humiliates the department store Santa.

Hoping to make things right, Steve invents a device that helps people spread holiday cheer but it only manages to make things worse. Using his big brain and even bigger heart, it’s up to Steve to help the city rediscover the holiday spirit.

Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The film is co-directed by Bryan Newton, who also serves as supervising producer, Richard Pose and Jojo Ramos Patrick and written by Wyatt Cenac who also serves as executive producer. Jaleel White serves as producer. Robert L. Boyett and Sam Register serve as executive producers.



