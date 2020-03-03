UNDERWATER Heads to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD April 14

Kristen Stewart gives a powerful performance in this action-packed sci-fi thriller. The crew of the Kepler undersea mining rig knew there would be hardships on their current mission, but nothing prepared them for the terrors they're about to face. The heart-stopping adventure begins when a devastating earthquake damages the rig, including its communication devices and escape vehicle. Although quick-thinking mechanical engineer Norah Price (Stewart) manages to temporarily stave off imminent disaster, the need to evacuate escalates quickly. Their only hope is to walk across the ocean floor to an abandoned vessel, in hopes that its communication equipment still works. As if their journey isn't treacherous enough, they begin to sense that they're not alone in the murky ocean depths. Also starring Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie and T.J. Miller, Underwater is a chilling, suspenseful adventure that's filled with nonstop action from start to finish.



Dive into a digital exclusive alternate ending with audio commentary, and a wealth of other bonus content when you redeem your digital code. Add UNDERWATER to your digital collection on Movies Anywhere™ and buy it on Blu-rayTM and DVD April 14.



UNDERWATER Blu-ray and Digital Special Features :

Alternate Ending with Optional Commentary*

Deleted Scene with Optional Commentary: Rock Garden

Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary: Crew SUIT UP Gantry Exit Baby Clinger Midway Station Ocean Floor Walk Smith Departure

Featurettes: Real Bunny Montage Making Underwater Design Production Creatures & Visual Effects

Feature Audio Commentary by William Eubank, Jared Purrington and Phil Gawthorne

*Alternate Ending available on Digital only.





Related Articles View More TV Stories