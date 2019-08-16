UNDERGROUND RAILROAD Adds Damon Herriman; Catherine Haena Kim Joins BALLERS

Deadline reports that Damon Herriman has joined Barry Jenkins' (Moonlight) adaptation of Colson Whitehead's novel "The Underground Railroad." The story centers on young Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. Life is hell for all the slaves, but especially bad for Cora; an outcast even among her fellow Africans, she is coming into womanhood-where even greater pain awaits. When Caesar, a recent arrival from Virginia, tells her about the Underground Railroad, they decide to take a terrifying risk and escape.

Herriman plays Martin, a station agent for the UNDERGROUND RAILROAD in North Carolina. Herriman can be seen on-screen right now as Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

Catherine Haena Kim will join the fifth season of "Ballers." Ballers explores the glamorous and often cutthroat world of pro football through a group of past and present players striving to stay in the game. Dwayne Johnson stars.

Kim recurred on "Hawaii Five-0" and "Major Crimes. She will join Alex Russel and Alexis Denisof in 2020's "Under My Skin."

Read the original story on Deadline.





