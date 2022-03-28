UNCHARTED Sets Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray & DVD Release Dates

Sony has announced that Uncharted will be released on digital on April 26. The film will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD May 10.

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.

What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

Special Features

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Behind the Scenes Featurettes

Becoming Nathan Drake

Big Action Breakdown: C-17 Globemaster

Charting the Course: On Set with Ruben Fleischer

Never a Dull Moment: Stunts & Action

The Buddy System

Villains, Backstabbers & Accomplices

Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer

Watch a preview of the special features here: