Tyler Posey, Patricia Velasquez, Stelio Savante, Erik Odom Join BRUT FORCE

The film hails from writer-director Eve Symington.

Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) Patricia Velasquez (The Curse Of La Llorona), Stelio Savante (Running For Grace) and Erik Odom ( The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ) have joined Lelia Symington (Street Survivors) in writer-director Eve Symington's directorial debut, Brut Force.

The film follows Sloane Sawyer (Lelia Symington), a reporter who returns to her rural California hometown to investigate harassment of local vineyard workers, uncorking a tangled web of crime, corruption and murder behind wine country's shiny façade.

Jordan Michaud-Scorza and Nikit Doshi are producing.

