Tubi's BREAKING BEAR Animated Series Casts Brendan Fraser, Josh Gad, & More

Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Annie Murphy, Elizabeth Hurley, and Tony nominee Josh Gad will lend their voices to the adult animated series, Breaking Bear, at Tubi. Created by Julien Nitzberg and produced by Evoke Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media, Breaking Bear parodies the tropes of mobster dramas, comically combining elements of characters like Yogi Bear with series like The Sopranos.

Breaking Bear is a fur-flying, law-breaking, forest-saving rampage following a dysfunctional family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters, and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home. As they spiral deeper into the criminal abyss, they face off against biker gangs, an egomaniacal news anchor, and their own spectacular talent for self-sabotage.

Fraser plays Jer, the oldest of the bear siblings. Jer fancies himself the brains of the operation. Unfortunately, he's not only wrong - he’s lazy, clueless and usually the one getting everyone into hot water. If there is a wrong move to make, Jer has already made it. Gellar is Blair, the middle sister and the actual brains of the family. Constantly overlooked, Blair’s the one who ends up cleaning up her brothers’ messes and keeping the family alive, whether they notice or not.

Murphy plays Tawny, a human. She’s a gorgeous local news anchor whose number one goal is getting ahead in her field to become the next big national newscaster. Hurley plays Wolf Queen, the fierce and unyielding guardian of the forest. She is locked in a bitter rivalry with the Bears, whose growing presence and destructive ways threaten the land she is sworn to protect, by any means necessary.

Gad voices Alistair, the baby brother of the family who swings wildly from adorably anxious to full-on unhinged with zero warning. Push him the wrong way, and this teddy bear turns terrifying.

Breaking Bear is executive produced by Tom DeLonge (“Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker”), Stan Spry (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), Jeff Holland (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), and Bradford Bricken (Twelve Forever). Brendan Frasher, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Josh Gad are also executive producers with Julien Nitzberg, who also serves as showrunner.

