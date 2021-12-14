Tubi Strikes Major Film Deal With Village Roadshow Entertainment Group

FOX Entertainment's free, ad-supported streaming service, Tubi (www.tubi.tv), TODAY announced it has entered a major film deal with Village Roadshow Entertainment Group to produce multiple films from Village Roadshow's newly announced "Black Noir Cinema" initiative. Upcoming feature films and Tubi Originals CINNAMON and MURDER CITY (wt) will be produced by Village Roadshow, alongside NBA MVP and cross-over talent Kevin Garnett and his Content Cartel ("Uncut Gems"), and iconic director and producer Oz Scott ("Black Lightning," "S.W.A.T.").

"FOX Entertainment has a longstanding history of diversity in the stories we tell and characters we showcase, and we're honored to build on that legacy by welcoming independent film giant Village Roadshow to create this dynamic, new content for our growing Tubi audience," said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. "Collaborating with Village Roadshow; our friend and colleague, Steve Mosko; and talent of Kevin and Oz's caliber further elevates Tubi's expanding portfolio of premium original programming, especially among viewers who crave bold, inclusive story-driven narratives."

"The powerful creative partnership forged between FOX, Village Roadshow, Kevin and Oz will expand Tubi's rich Black Cinema collection, which is one of the largest free online film offerings of its kind and among our most popular content categories," added Adam Lewinson, Tubi's Chief Content Officer. "As we continue to grow Tubi's original content offerings, we remain focused on spotlighting emerging talent and celebrating fresh, authentic storytelling that reflects diverse experiences and perspectives to better serve our current audience, nearly half of which is comprised of viewers who self-identify as multicultural."

"At Village Roadshow we are constantly looking for both original and existing IP to create content that not only entertains audiences but showcases stories and heroes in a fresh new light," said CEO Steve Mosko. "Working with Kevin and the iconic Oz Scott on this initiative and these films is something we are passionate about, and as importantly, feel has been a long time coming. Tubi is the ideal platform to house this new and original Black Noir Cinema collection, based on the groundbreaking service's reach and commitment to filmed entertainment."

One of the first original films from the deal, CINNAMON follows a struggling small-town gas station attendant with big dreams, whose life is sent into a tailspin after a fatal crime in this intersecting crime thriller. The film is written and will be directed by Bryian Montgomery Jr., a rising award-winning filmmaker. The film is in pre-production with casting underway and is scheduled to begin shooting early next year in Atlanta.

Starring Mike Colter ("Evil") MURDER CITY (wt) is a thrilling contemporary crime story following a disgraced former cop who finds himself working for a ruthless female kingpin to pay off his estranged father's debt and protect his family. Production is slated to begin in 2022 with Michael D. Olmos ("Windows on the World") directing. Colter is repped by ICM, Silver Lining Entertainment and attorney Scott Whitehead. Additional casting will be announced soon.

The Village Roadshow titles are being shepherded by Jillian Apfelbaum and Tristen Tuckfield, Executive Vice Presidents Feature Film; Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment; and Tubi's Chief Content Officer, Adam Lewinson.