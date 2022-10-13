Trevor Noah Announces Final Day Hosting THE DAILY SHOW

Comedy Central announced TODAY that Trevor Noah will be departing THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH on Thursday, December 8th.

Leading up to his last day, the Emmy®-winning franchise will fete Noah's seven-year run with a look back at his greatest moments.

During his seven year tenure as host, Noah has moved THE DAILY SHOW seamlessly from insightful, hilarious satire to serious, provocative conversations, meeting society's moments of unrest and uncertainty with clarity and conviction.

Whether it was tackling presidential campaigns, police violence and systemic racism or navigating a global pandemic, he has entertained and enlightened audiences through his unique voice and perspective.

On the heels of heading to Atlanta to cover the midterm elections from one of the most important battleground states, the Emmy®-winning franchise will embark on a reinvention as it has done so successfully in the past returning Tuesday, January 17th with additional details forthcoming.

"Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on THE DAILY SHOW and we're grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

"Chris (McCarthy) has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family," said Trevor Noah. "I'm truly excited to see what the future holds."

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+.

With a diverse and comedic news team including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, the Emmy and Peabody Award winning franchise engages its expansive linear and social platforms to unpack urgent issues in a compelling way, helping audiences make sense of the world around them. The show has an audience of over 44M across social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube channel, Instagram, TikTok Snapchat and @DailyShowDogs.

Trevor Noah is Host, Writer and Executive Producer of THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, with Jen Flanz as Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer, and Jill Katz as Executive Producer. Justin Melkmann is Co-Executive Producer. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, Zhubin Parang and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers; and Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd and Beth Shorr are Producers.

Dan Amira is Head Writer and Producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

