Travel Channel Locks Down Spooky Premieres For Second Annual GHOSTOBER

Prepare to scream now! Travel Channel resurrects its nail-biting Halloween event, "Ghostober," with premieres every night of the month. Coming off the network's highest-rated October in 2018, the month-long programming event promises to up the thrills and chills with 31 days of the network's most wicked and blood-curdling premieres yet.

To kick off "Ghostober," Travel Channel reveals super scary locations around the world in "Most Terrifying Places." The network then flies off to Salem, Massachusetts, for a witch hunt of the spookiest kind in the docu-drama "Witches of Salem," conjuring up tales of the iconic small town under a wicked spell. And finally, a special treat for fans of fright is "The Holzer Files," a new series that re-opens the cases of America's first ghost hunter, Dr. Hans Holzer.

The four-part miniseries, "Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits," tackles the question: does evil linger? Exploring haunted locations associated with infamous serial killers, Zak Bagans and the "Ghost Adventures" team - Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley - seek to document whether malicious energy has been left behind by sadistic killers and their evil acts.

"The caliber of talent and programming we have planned for this October is mind-blowing and truly terrifying," said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. "Viewers love all things spooky during the Halloween season and Travel Channel's original programming will scare them every night of the week."

Since the programming is too frightening to share all at once, here's a glimpse of what's planned just for the first week of "Ghostober."

NEW SERIES

"MOST TERRIFYING PLACES"

Premieres Tuesday, October 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Let the countdown commence! In each episode of "Most Terrifying Places," the scariest places on the globe will be revealed as we dig into the history and lore of each haunt. Cinematic reenactments, interviews with locals who have firsthand accounts and historians will explain how and why these locations have become the most frightening in the world. (Six one-hour episodes)

"THE HOLZER FILES"

Premieres Thursday, October 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

In "The Holzer Files," a dedicated paranormal team - led by investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza and equipment technician Shane Pittman - investigates terrifying true hauntings from the recently discovered case files of America's first ghost hunter, Dr. Hans Holzer. Recognized as the "father of the paranormal," Holzer's legendary four-decade exploration into disturbing hauntings like the Amityville Horror house helped spawn legions of supernatural enthusiasts, more than 120 books and even inspired Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis to write "Ghostbusters." Now, for the first time ever, Travel Channel exclusively reopens Holzer's most captivating case files - digging into thousands of documents, letters, photographs and chilling audio and visual recordings dating back to the 1950s. (10 one-hour episodes)

NEW MINISERIES

"GHOST ADVENTURES: SERIAL KILLER SPIRITS"

Premieres Saturday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In the four-part miniseries, "Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits," Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley embark on a terrifying cross-country journey to document if evil energy lingers within the infamous locations associated with America's notorious serial killers. As they delve into each case, they will retrace the killer's steps, visit known hangouts and speak with leading experts to gain insight on why these sociopaths committed their evil acts. Every Saturday throughout October, viewers will follow the "Ghost Adventures" crew members as they investigate locations such as killer clown John Wayne Gacy's prison cell, HH Holmes' murder house and the Squirrel Cage Jail, which housed the vicious Jake Bird. The crew will also study the Anson Call House, an abandoned building that many believe has ties to Ted Bundy's terror spree during the 1970s. (Four one-hour episodes)

"WITCHES OF SALEM"

Premieres Sunday, October 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A new four-part docu-drama, "Witches of Salem," chronologically unravels the rapid descent of a town into madness, capturing the day-to-day hysteria that unfolds and puts an affluent New England community under siege. From reports of possession by the devil, to mass arrests, sensational trials and public hangings, each hour-long episode is an in-depth account of the eight months of "satanic panic" that overtookan otherwise sleepy Massachusetts village. (Four one-hour episodes)

Visit TravelChannel.com and follow Travel Channel's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages where the "Ghostober" party continues all month long. Fans can check out exclusive content from their favorite series, including behind-the-scenes videos, photos and exciting giveaways. Join the conversation during live tweeting and real-time Q&A sessions with show hosts on Facebook Live including Zak Bagans and the "Ghost Adventures" crew.

