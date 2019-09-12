Travel Channel Announces New Series THE HOLZER FILES

For the first time ever, Travel Channel is exclusively reopening the case files of America's first ghost hunter, Hans Holzer, revealing the original recordings and documents from the paranormal pioneer's renowned studies. In "The Holzer Files," premiering Thursday, October 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, a dedicated paranormal team - led by investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza and equipment technician Shane Pittman - revisits Holzer's most captivating cases. With the help of Holzer's daughter, Alexandra Holzer, and researcher Gabe Roth, the team picks up where Holzer left off to re-examine the terrifying hauntings that he dedicated his life to researching.

Recognized as the "father of the paranormal," Hans Holzer's legendary four-decade exploration into disturbing hauntings like the Amityville Horror house helped spawn legions of supernatural enthusiasts, more than 120 books and even inspired Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis to write "Ghostbusters." In each of the series' 10 hour-long episodes, the team will cull through thousands of Holzer's recently discovered documents, letters, photographs and chilling audio and visual recordings dating back to the 1950s. Using his findings, team members track down recent developments from each haunting and head back to the location to reinvestigate with a fresh perspective, harnessing their own research, skills and expertise.

"The discovery of these case files is huge," said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. "We are excited to share Hans' original findings with our viewers. His groundbreaking studies inspired generations and continue to influence Pop culture to this day. With our stellar team on the ground to pursue further answers and carry the torch forward, this is history in the making."

In the series premiere, the team heads to historic Rye, New York, where over the span of 20 years, Hans Holzer made three visits to investigate the rampant paranormal activity at the Peck House. Residents have witnessed objects moving on their own, water manifesting on the ceiling without cause and the spirit of a young girl who tragically died in the home. Now, for the first time since Holzer's last visit in 1985, paranormal investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza and equipment technician Shane Pittman - armed with insight from researcher Gabe Roth and Alexandra Holzer - revisit the case, interviewing locals, historians and frightened witnesses in an attempt to capture evidence and find out if the restless spirits haunting the Peck House have actually moved on.

Upcoming episodes:

"The Morris-Jumel Mansion" - Premieres Thursday, October 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Perched atop one of Manhattan's highest points, the Morris-Jumel Mansion is the oldest home in New York City and served as a headquarters for George Washington during the Revolutionary War. When Hans Holzer investigated it in 1964, terrified employees encountered apparitions of the home's past occupants roaming the property and heard whispering in the empty halls. Though Holzer and psychic medium Ethel Meyers were able to communicate with Stephen Jumel and help his restless spirit move on, Jumel's wife, Eliza, refused to leave and has remained A HAUNTING presence in the home to this day. In recent years, a darker entity has emerged that has concerned employees reaching out for help. The team has reopened Holzer's files for the first time since his visit over 50 years ago and will investigate the property to determine if this dark presence is indeed Eliza Jumel, or if something more menacing now resides in the historic home.

"The Whaley House" - Premieres Thursday, October 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

After Hans Holzer was called in to investigate claims of paranormal activity at a historic San Diego home in 1961, it gained widespread notoriety as the most haunted house in America. Visitors to the Whaley House began reporting frightening encounters with the site's past occupants - ghostly apparitions walking the halls, disembodied voices and a dark presence lurking in the home. Holzer investigated these assertions with psychic medium Sybil Leek, recording contact with both the Whaley family and a 19th century thief reportedly hanged on the site of the home before it was built. Yet Holzer always felt there was more to reveal - a darker, more powerful entity. Now, the team will conduct an all-new investigation in an attempt to capture more undeniable evidence of Holzer's original findings. They soon find a dark presence may be dangerously influencing the living and trying to fulfill a centuries-old vendetta.

Additional locations and cases featured this season include the USS Constellation (Baltimore), the Barnstable House (Cape Cod, Massachusetts) the Lambert Castle (Paterson, New Jersey), Ocean Born Mary (New Hampshire/Rhode Island), the Howard-Dickinson House (Henderson, Texas) and more.

"The Holzer Files" is produced by Painless Entertainment for Travel Channel. For Painless, the executive producers are Jim Casey, Ross Kaiman and Rob Saffi. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Christine Shuler, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.





