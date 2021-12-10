Trace Adkins Shares Debut Single From MONARCH Series

Country music icon Trace Adkins delivers a special cover of "A Country Boy Can Survive," originally released nearly 40 years ago by Hank Williams Jr. Produced by three-time Grammy Award nominee and series executive music producer Adam Anders and co-producer Peer Åström, "A Country Boy Can Survive" is a song that Adkins has sung his entire career. It also speaks to his series character, Albie Roman, the patriarch of country music's first family.

"I've lost count how many times I've listened to Hank Jr.'s 'A Country Boy Can Survive,'" says Adkins. "Having the opportunity to record such an iconic song has been both exhilarating and daunting. I wanted to honor the original version, while putting my own 'spin' on it. I'm excited for this to be the first release from MONARCH and for fans to hear all of the music we have coming out."

MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The series, 100%-owned by FOX Entertainment, debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP, and continuing in its regular time period on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Academy Award Winner Susan Sarandon, Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, Grammy Award nominee Trace Adkins, Josh Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda and Emma Milani star. Tony Award Winner Faith Prince, Adam Croasdell, Reshma Shetty, Callum Kerr, Kevin Chapin, DW Moffat, Damon Dayoub and Eva Amurri are featured in recurring roles.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the extended trailer here: