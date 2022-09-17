Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tony Awards Producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner Will Produce The Oscars in 2023

The ceremony will air on ABC on March 13, 2023.

Sep. 17, 2022  

Tony Awards producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment will produce the 95th Annual Academy Awards. The ceremony will air on ABC on March 13, 2023.

CEO BIll Kramer, and new Academy President Janet Yang made the announcement at this morning's Academy Membership Meeting.

"We are thrilled to have Glenn and Ricky at the helm," said Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. "Their expertise in live television production is exactly what the Oscars needs. We look forward to working closely with them, our Board of Governors, and the Board's Awards Committee to deliver an exciting and energized show. Joining them is an incredible slate of creative partners - David Chamberlin, Lisa Love, Raúl Àvila, Kenny Gravillis, Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley - who will bring fresh ideas to the broadcast and the red carpet."

"Bill made us 'an offer we couldn't refuse' but he really 'had us at hello'," said Weiss and Kirshner.

Others joining the team include red carpet executive producer David Chamberline; red carpet creative consultants Lisa Love and Raul Avila, creative director Kenny Gravillis; and Production Designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley.

Combining over 25 years of production experience at ABC News, Radio City Music Hall, and producing shows for every major network, Ricky Kirschner's credits include many of the world's most widely acclaimed and award-winning television specials, stadium spectaculars, conventions, galas, product launches, and corporate events.
Ricky Kirshner is a 9 time Emmy-award winning producer and a winner of both a Peabody and Edward R. Murrow Award. His shows consistently receive national acclaim.

Glenn Weiss has directed numerous live televised events, including six previous Oscars shows for which he won two Primetime Emmys®, and 20 Tony Awards® shows which earned him three directing Primetime Emmys.

He also has won eight DGA Awards for his work on the Oscars and the Tonys. Weiss' additional directing credits include last year's multinetwork inaugural night special "Celebrating America," "The Democratic National Convention," "The Kennedy Center Honors," "The Primetime Emmy® Awards," "American Music Awards," "BET Awards," "Peter Pan Live!," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," "Live from Lincoln Center," "Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards," "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" and many others.

