Tina Fey Will Produce GIRLS5EVA on Peacock

Deadline reports that Tina Fey will produce a new comedy for NBC's upcoming streaming service, "Peacock."

Girls5Eva is a comedy about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s that reunites to give their Pop star dreams one more shot.

Girls5Eva "is written by the incredibly talented Meredith Scardino who I worked with on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Fey said. "It's the story of a former '90s girl group - all of whom have been engaged to Carson Daly - who decide to risk everything and get the band back together. In a way, that is what Peacock is doing - getting the band back together."

Tina Fey is a writer, actor, and producer known for her award-winning series "30 Rock" and for nine seasons on "Saturday Night Live" (Weekend Update, Sarah Palin, Mom Jeans.) Films: Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Date Night, Mean Girls (her first screenplay). In 2010 she became the youngest recipient of THE MARK TWAIN PRIZE for American Humor. Her book Bossypants has sold 2.5 million copies. She co-created "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix) and is an Executive Producer on "Great News" (NBC). She made Broadway debut as a writer ("Mean Girls") and not as a dancer in Cats as previously stress-dreamt. She lives in NYC with her husband Jeff Richmond and their two fancy daughters.

