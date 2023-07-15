Timothee Chalamet Offered WONKA After Director Saw 'High School Musical Performances on YouTube'

The film is set to be released in theatres on December 15th.

By: Jul. 15, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 2 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 4 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp

Timothee Chalamet Offered WONKA After Director Saw 'High School Musical Performances on YouTube'

According to an interview with Rolling Stone, WONKA director Paul KING says he offered Timothee Chalamet the part of a young Willy Wonka after seeing his high school musical performances on YouTube.

Chalamet attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, best known as the 'Fame School,' where he performed the roles of the Emcee in Cabaret and Oscar Lindquist in Sweet Charity.

“It was a straight offer because he’s great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it,” KING said. “But because he’s Timothée Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views. So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well.”

Watch Chalamet perform "I'm The Bravest Individual" from his high school production of Sweet Charity here:

“I knew that was in his arsenal, but I didn’t know how good he was. When I spoke to him he was quite keen. He’d done tap dancing in high school and he was like, ‘I’d quite like to show people I can do that.’”

According to King, Wonka, which is set to be released in theatres on December 15th, will be “a really fun hat off to the golden age of MGM musicals."

Read the full interview here.

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

Timothee Chalamet began his career as a teenager in television productions, appearing in the drama series Homeland in 2012. In 2014 he made his film debut in the comedy-drama Men, Women & Children and appeared in Christopher Nolan's science fiction film Interstellar. Chalamet came to international attention with the lead role of a lovestruck teenager in Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name (2017), earning him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor. Alongside supporting roles in Greta Gerwig's films Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), he took on starring roles as drug addict Nic Sheff in the biographical drama Beautiful Boy (2018), Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's science fiction film Dune (2021), and a young cannibal in Guadagnino's romantic horror film Bones and All (2022), which he also produced.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Scoop: ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Thursday, July 20, 2023 Photo
Scoop: ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Thursday, July 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 20, 2023! Co-created by John Eisendrath (the Executive Producer of The Blacklist) and SUPERSTAR Jamie Foxx, ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT is a procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Watch a video clip now!

2
Scoop: GORDON RAMSAYS FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Photo
Scoop: GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Get all the scoop on GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, July 19, 2023! The entrepreneurs showcase their market awareness and customer service skills in this week’s challenge when they are split into two teams and tasked with running a pop-up COFFEE SHOP in downtown Seattle. Watch a video clip now!

3
Scoop: MASTERCHEF on FOX - Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Photo
Scoop: MASTERCHEF on FOX - Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Tuesday, July 18, 2023! The home chefs face their first team challenge when they’re tasked with pairing up with another region and grilling a delicious meal for 101 firefighters and emergency personnel in the all-new “Trial by Fire: Field Challenge” episode. Watch the new video now!

4
Scoop: DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Photo
Scoop: DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Get all the scoop on DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!, airing on FOX on Tuesday, July 18, 2023! Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Watch a video clip!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer Video Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer
Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HADESTOWN
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
SOME LIKE IT HOT