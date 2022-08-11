Tickets to THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Now Available

"Let's go live life, baby!" In the latest promo for "The Jennifer Hudson Show," host Jennifer Hudson gives fans a glimpse behind the scenes of her nationally syndicated daytime talk show, premiering September 12.

"I hope my fans experience a good time. I hope they discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on TOP OF THE WORLD by the time they leave 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,'" says host Jennifer Hudson.

Hudson is set to welcome a live studio audience, and tickets to attend a taping are now available here. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" will follow all health and safety protocols and COVID-19 guidelines.

The series will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music. Hudson will use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" will be a destination to laugh, learn, and feel inspired.

The series will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is executive produced by Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy, and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer.

A two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy® Award-winning producer, Jennifer Hudson is the youngest female EGOT winner in history. From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet.

From there, she's gone on to worldwide acclaim. Hudson most recently cemented her historic status by earning a Tony Award as co-producer on this year's Best Musical, "A Strange Loop." This followed her electrifying turn as Aretha Franklin in the critically acclaimed biopic "Respect," a role for which she was handpicked by Franklin and garnered her a Screen Actors Guild nomination.

She was named "Entertainer of the Year" at the 2022 NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and recently earned Grammy and Golden Globe nominations for the film's original song, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," which she co-wrote alongside Jamie Hartman and the legendary Carole King.

Hudson has been named one of Time magazine's "Most Influential People in the World," starred in countless film and television projects, released chart-topping albums, made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of "The Color Purple," and has been a celebrated coach on both the U.S. and UK versions of the Emmy Award-winning juggernaut "The Voice."

She also penned a New York Times best-selling memoir that inspired millions, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sang at the Super Bowl, and has been invited to perform for countless world leaders, including multiple presidents, royalty, and the Pope. Hudson even has her own day named after her in the city of Chicago.

In 2007, Hudson won an Academy Award for her role as Effie in the smash hit "Dreamgirls," an adaptation of the Broadway musical. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA, and an NAACP Image Award.

In 2009 along with her sister Julia, Hudson founded The Julian D. KING Gift Foundation as a catalyst for change in children's health, education, and welfare. The Foundation exists to provide stability, support, and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds.

Watch a promo for the series here: