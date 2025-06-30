Thriller Film DROP Sets July Streaming Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes, and Universal Pictures’ Drop will begin streaming July 11, exclusively on Peacock. Directed by Christopher Landon, the action-thriller film stars Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, and Jeffery Self.

First dates can be rough. In this mind-bending action thriller from the director of Happy Death Day, they can also be deadly. Violet is a widowed mother who has worked up the courage to go on her first date in years with a charming photographer named Henry. The cute couple’s killer chemistry is rudely interrupted by a series of anonymous drops to Violet’s phone showing a masked intruder entering her home and ordering her to follow a series of instructions. Violet must do exactly as she’s told or her loved ones will die. Her unseen tormentor’s final directive? Kill Henry.

Drop is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Landon, the writer-director of last year’s We Have a Ghost and the zeitgeist-rattling Blumhouse hits Freaky, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and the Happy Death Day films. The film is written by Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach, writers of Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island. Watch the trailer below.

Comments

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...