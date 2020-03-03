Thomas Middleditch Joins Annaleigh Ashford on B POSITIVE on CBS

Variety reports that "Silicon Valley" star Thomas Middleditch will star opposite Broadway's Annaleigh Ashford in "B Positive," a new CBS series from Chuck Lorre.

Sara Rue and Kether Donohue will also star.

In the show, faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew (Middleditch) is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Drew is a therapist who makes his living trying to fix other people's problems. Described as educated, bookish, and neurotic, he lacks social skills and isn't much of a people person.

In addition to "Silicon Valley," Middleditch has appeared in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "Zombieland: Double Tap," and "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Ashford's recent Broadway credits include "Sunday in the Park with George," "Sylvia," "You Can't Take It with You," and "Kinky Boots."

Read the original story on Variety.





