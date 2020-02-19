Third Annual Disney Channel Fan Fest Kicks Off This May

The third annual Disney Channel Fan Fest, a fun and uniquely Disney experience for kids and families, will kick-off at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on SATURDAY, MAY 9. The event will also expand to Lake Buena Vista, Florida, during the world-renowned EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival at Walt Disney World Resort over three weekends (May 16-17, May 23-24 and May 30-31).

The fan-focused day across Disneyland Resort will feature Disney's "QUIZney" trivia challenge; upcoming family dance competition series, "Disney Fam Jam"; learn-to-draw sessions with creators from Disney Television Animation; a sneak peek at the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie "Upside-Down Magic"; "Descendants" and "ZOMBIES"-themed dance parties; and photo opportunities with some of Disney Channel's biggest stars. A cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park, featuring today's brightest young stars alongside favorite Disney characters, will be live-streamed on the Disney Parks Blog and Disney Channel YouTube.

The day's lineup will also showcase live musical performances from various Disney Channel stars as part of Disney Channel Voices, an initiative showcasing diverse music and giving multitalented young stars a platform to express themselves and make a deeper connection with their fans.

The EPCOT Disney Channel Fan Fest pop-up weekend events will connect fans with their favorite Disney Channel stars and series via live concert performances, meet-and-greets, surprise and delight moments, animation stations, and more.

Fan Fest events at both Resorts include stars from "ZOMBIES 2," "Gabby Duran & the Unsittables," "Raven's Home," "Just Roll With It," "Sydney to the Max," "Coop & Cami Ask the World," "BUNK'D," and the upcoming "Disney Fam Jam" and "Upside-Down Magic." The learn-to-draw sessions will feature the creative teams behind "Big City Greens," "The Owl House," "Amphibia" and "DuckTales."

Additional details, talent and schedule of events will be announced soon.

*Celebrity photo opportunities/meet-and-greet experiences will be available for fans with wristband distribution at park opening hour on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last. Cast appearances subject to change or cancellation without notice. Theme Park admission for Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort is required.





