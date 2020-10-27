Theatre Company Turns Deadly Cult In New Horror Series DOCTOR THEATRE

The 6-episode season premieres on October 29, 2020.

Extreme cult worship disguised as a London theatre company sets the stage for the new original dramatic horror series, DOCTOR THEATRE. Releasing on Amazon.com from distributor Filmhub, the 6-episode season premieres on October 29, 2020.

The surreal journey follows an actor who becomes quickly seduced by the Communion, a cult faction veiled as a London theatre company. Over the course of a play rehearsal, their true darkness is revealed as an ancient religion requires unique and deadly sacrifices.

Cradeaux Alexander directs, produces and stars in the project alongside actress/director Jodyanne Richardson (Enlisting, Fallen Angels), actor/ author Rohan Quine (The Imagination Thief, The Beasts of Electra Drive), actor Luca Pusceddu (Crossing Lines), actor Richard Lyntton (The Plot Against America, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), and actress Helen Adie (Touching Evil).

Alexander set out to disrupt and investigate mise-en-scene, reality and acting with the new series, explaining, "Doctor Theatre is what actors jocularly refer to as the theatre's healing properties; in this series we are confronted with the more sinister aspects of the theatre, when the staged murder becomes reality, when a theatre company becomes a sacrificial cult. Where are the boundaries between art and reality? Does horror live in the mind or in lived experience? How far will you go to stay in the limelight?"

An American living in the UK for many years, Alexander previously appeared in the feature film Director's Cut, the acclaimed TV series Oz; and in Richard Foreman's staged play Permanent Brain Damage at the New York Ontological Theatre. Alexander has solid roots in the theatre, having directed and starred in the New York stage premiere of Samuel Beckett's, Eh Joe; directed the UK premiere for Pablo Picasso's play, Desire Caught by the Tail; and wrote, starred and directed the play, Funeral Meats, at the King's Head Theatre in London.

Alexander has been featured in the press throughout his artistic career, including BBC Front Row, CNN International, The New York Times, and QX Magazine among many others. With a background in fine art, he holds a Master's Degree in Sculpture, Performance and Moving Image and Master of Philosophy from Royal College of Art in London and attended Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute for Acting in New York.

