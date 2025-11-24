The Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Reveals Nominees for 2026 VOICE ARTS AWARDS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Society of Voice Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 2026 VOICE ARTS AWARDS, led by Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Maya Hawke, Auli‘i Cravalho, and Martin Sheen. The nominees will represent film, television, animation, gaming, and audio storytelling. Winners will be revealed at the Beverly Hilton on January 18, 2026.

The Voice Arts Awards, now in its thirteenth year, recognize excellence across more than 150 categories, including animation, film narration, audiobooks, audio description, video games, political advertising, podcasts, and spoken word.

Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson are nominated for their work in Moana 2. Matthew McConaughey is recognized for his audiobook performance in Poems & Prayers, Maya Hawke is nominated for her narration of Slouching Towards Bethlehem, and Martin Sheen is honored for his work in Ghosts of Hiroshima.

“These nominees represent a milestone moment for the art of voice acting,” said Rudy Gaskins, SOVAS Chairman and CEO. “To see this caliber of talent embracing voice performance speaks to the extraordinary creative power of the medium. Voice acting has become central to how audiences experience stories across every platform.”

This year’s nominee slate spans dozens of countries and represents a wide range of languages and creative traditions. Categories include outstanding animation performance, audiobook narration across multiple genres, video game character performance, commercial work for TV, radio, streaming and political spots, narration across film, television, e-learning and travel, audio description, spoken word, and podcast hosting.

The 2026 Voice Arts Awards Gala will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 18, featuring presenters and performances. A full list of nominees is available on the official SOVAS website.