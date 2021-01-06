The Paley Center Will Present a Season Two Preview of PRODIGAL SON

The Paley Center for Media today announced the first selection to its 2021 Paley Front Row Presented by Citi series: FOX's Prodigal Son: Season Two Preview. This behind-the-scenes look at the hit FOX show will premiere on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment on Thursday, January 7, at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST.

"Upon its premiere, PRODIGAL SON was an immediate audience hit for FOX, featuring one of the most incredible casts in television," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "After a jaw-dropping season one finale, the Paley Center is thrilled to present this conversation with the cast and showrunners ahead of the highly anticipated season premiere, airing Tuesday, January 12."

"We set out to make a show that can have a little fun with the bleakest parts of life: murder, psychopathy, and parenting. Kidding! Well, kinda kidding. Still, we're incredibly excited to join the Paley Center's Front Row series with our cast to share the thrills and chills of making a show about murder during a pandemic. Finding the fun and humor in PRODIGAL SON helped us get through 2020, and we hope it helps our audience get through 2021," said PRODIGAL SON executive producers and showrunners Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver.

Prodigal Son from Emmy Award-nominated executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, follows Malcom Bright (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, Martin Whitly, was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now Bright is using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives Dan Powell (Aurora Perrineau), JT Tarmel (Frank Harts), and medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka (Keiko Agena). Season two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after the shocking actions of his sister, Ainsley (Halston Sage), in the season one finale. Now, Bright must "take care" of her and protect his mother, Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young), from a secret that could tear THE FAMILY apart all over again. Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations. Season two guest stars include Christian Borle and Michael Potts.

Paley Front Row Presented by Citi brings television fans all the best behind-the-scenes stories of today's top television shows. Recent programs include A Conversation with Eva Longoria, BET+'s Tyler Perry's Ruthless, Telemundo's La Reina del Sur: A Conversation with the Stars, A Conversation with Alex Rodriguez, PBS at Fifty: An Anniversary Celebration, CBS's The Amazing Race, and The Simpson's Treehouse of Horror, and can be found on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment.