The Paley Center For Media Announces A Salute To Black Achievements In Television

The Paley Center for Media will present A Salute to Black Achievements in Television Presented by Citi from February 1-March 1. This monthlong celebration will include an interactive exhibit focusing on comedy, spotlight BET Network's 40th anniversary, as well as family activities, education classes, and screenings featuring some of the most influential names in entertainment. Entry to the exhibit and screenings are free and open to the public.

"The Paley Center is incredibly proud to celebrate Black History Month with this educational and entertaining program of family-friendly events and experiences," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're especially thrilled to once again have the invaluable support of Citi in helping us bring this special celebration to fruition."

"Citi is honored once again to sponsor the Paley Center's Black History Month Celebration for the remarkable African-Americans, who have made indelible marks in the entertainment industry," said David Chubak, Head of U.S. Retail Banking at Citi. "Comedy has the power to bring together audiences and I can't think of a more exciting lineup of activities to pay tribute to some of the most iconic moments in television."

A Salute to Black Achievements in Television Presented by Citi includes:

Spotlight: BET'S 40TH Anniversary:

The Paley Center will pay tribute to BET Network's 40th anniversary with a special section detailing the history of the network. Since its launch, BET has become one of television's most popular destinations for black entertainment and culture, creating such influential entertainment and awards shows as 106 and Park, Black Girls Rock, and The BET AWARDS and scripted series featuring creative icons and celebrities like Lena Waithe, Tracey and Kenneth Edmonds, Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union, New Edition, and Tyler Perry.

Gallery Exhibit:

Black comedians, building on the traditions of Flip Wilson in sketch, Richard Pryor in stand-up, and Arsenio Hall in talk, have used humor to critique racism and the absurdities of modern society. The Paley Center will shine a light on the role these trailblazers and others played in this exhibit. The interactive experience will feature a trivia center where visitors can test their knowledge of black comedians and shows, and view rare artifacts from comedy series including the iconic Gumby costume worn by Eddie Murphy in Saturday Night Live, Trevor Noah's "Racism Detective" wardrobe from THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, the EGOT necklace worn by Tracy Morgan in 30 Rock, costumes worn by Jamie Foxx, Wanda Sykes, and Kerry Washington in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in THE FAMILY and The Jeffersons, in addition to Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Tiffany Haddish and Jay Pharoah in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in THE FAMILY and Good Times, the couch from The Jeffersons, and so much more. Rounding out the exhibit experience will be video tributes to sitcoms, stand-up comedy, milestone anniversaries, variety, sketch, and talk shows.

Paley Live NY Event with Lena Waithe:

On Monday, February 10 at 7:30 pm, the Paley Center will present a PaleyLive program headlined by Emmy Award-winning writer Lena Waithe. One of the most creative and disruptive talents in television, Waithe is now the executive producer of two groundbreaking series for BET: Boomerang, a female focused update of the 1992 Eddie Murphy film, and Twenties, a new scripted show about friendship, love, and making mistakes. For both series she is collaborating with women of color to ensure the relevance and authenticity of her vision. The Paley Center will screen the first episode of Boomerang's second season and the series premiere of Twenties, followed by a discussion with Waithe, Twenties executive producer Susan Fales-Hill, and Boomerang executive producers Angeli Millan and Dime Davis on how they delivered inclusive and honest storytelling in these collaborations

Screenings:

On weekends throughout February, the Paley Center will present screenings featuring some of the most influential names in entertainment including Tyler Perry, Regina King, Tiffany Haddish, Wanda Sykes, Queen Latifah, Chris Rock, Will Smith, Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Flip Wilson, Keenan Ivory Wayans, and More. Visitors can view the influential programs that paved the way for future generations including: episodes of Everybody Hates Chris, In Living Color, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Flip Wilson Show, Sanford and Son, The Bernie Mac Show, Tyler Perry's Love Thy Neighbor, 227, Martin, and Living Single among others.

On February 29 and March 1, BET will be celebrated with special screenings of some of its greatest programming, including highlights from past BET AWARDS and comedies and dramas including Boomerang and Tyler Perry's Sistas.

Family Programming:

Families will be able to explore the question "What makes us laugh?" as well as create their own jokes. There will also be screenings of episodes from beloved family-friendly comedies every Saturday from noon to 2:30 pm including: The Proud Family, That's So Raven, Sesame Street, Sister, Sister, and more.

A Salute to Black Achievements in Television Presented by Citi will run February 1-March 1. For more information please visit paley.me/blackhistory.





