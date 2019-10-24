The ON! Channel And AAWIC Announce New Opportunity For Filmmakers And Content Creators

The Streaming Platform The ON! Channel and the prestigious non-profit organization African American Women In Cinema (AAWIC) is pleased to announce a unique opportunity for Women filmmakers and Content Creators from all over the world. Starting today through December 31, 2019, Filmmakers who join the African American Women In Cinema organization will have the opportunity to submit their Completed content for distribution consideration for The ON! Channel.

All projects will be reviewed and those chosen will receive a non-exclusive contract to have their film, documentary, or series added to The ON! Channel's over 400 hours of award winning, award nominated and celebrated content, which can be viewed online, through The ON! Channel mobile app and across devices like Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, as well as smart TVs through Amazon App Store, and google play.

"We believe that Women filmmakers and Content Creators are among the best filmmakers in the world, and we want to ensure that their work gets seen. Our audience is very diverse and they are looking for content that represents them....their stories and point of view. I think that fits perfectly to our mission," stated Maurice W, Founder and CEO of The ON! Channel.

"We are looking forward to going through all of the submitted content and giving those deserving content creators and film makers an opportunity to expand their audience and reach with the ON! Channel" stated, Brookshire, Chief Content Officer for The ON! Channel.

"We are thrilled to have another opportunity for our filmmakers and appreciate the mission of The ON! Channel." stated, Terra Renee, President of AAWIC

The ON! Channel has become one of the fastest growing streaming services of its kind. The African American Women In Cinema (AAWIC) organization has served as a continuous support for the vibrant work of women filmmakers for the past nineteen years. AAWIC has provide a platform to showcase aligning experienced and novice filmmakers, directors, producers, screenwriters and/or actors.

Our mission is to expand, explore and create business opportunities for minority women filmmakers throughout the entertainment industry. It is the goal of AAWIC to give artistic women a path to fulfilling their dreams through showcasing their talents, exposure to peers' interaction, and mentoring by established professionals.

For more information visit:

Website: www.AAWIC.org or email: info@aawic.org and you can check out the ON! Channel at www.theonchannel.com

https://youtu.be/6tAqX7N5xEc





