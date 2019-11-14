The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Select Dylan and Paris Brosnan as Golden Globe Ambassadors

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has selected Dylan and Paris Brosnan as the Golden Globe Ambassadors for the 2020 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS season. Dylan and Paris are the sons of two-time Golden Globe Award nominee Pierce Brosnan and filmmaker and environmentalist Keely Shaye Brosnan. In addition to aligning themselves with a nonprofit organization and working to raise awareness of a cause of their choosing, Dylan and Paris will assist with the distribution of statues during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. They will be joined by previously announced Carol Burnett Award recipient, Ellen DeGeneres; Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, Tom Hanks; and recently announced host, Ricky Gervais, at the Party of the Year®, which will air LIVE coast to coast on NBC Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. from The Beverly Hilton.

The outgoing 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador Isan Elba, daughter of Golden Globe winner Idris Elba, introduced Dylan and Paris as the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassador at Catch LA in West Hollywood, Calif. This is the first time the position will be held by two brothers.

"For the first time in Golden Globe history, we've proudly selected two brothers to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this awards season," said President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria. "Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father's footsteps in entertainment. We're excited to see how they'll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger."

Dylan and Paris shared that as part of the philanthropic efforts associated with the title of Golden Globe Ambassador, they would be focusing their efforts on the issue of childhood hunger and education. The organization they've partnered with is FEED, a social impact-driven brand founded by Lauren Bush Lauren, delivering nutritious meals to school-aged children around the globe.

"We're proud to honor our dad's legacy as we join the incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors, many of whom have gone on to pursue their own dreams in the entertainment industry," said Dylan Brosnan, who will be graduating from the USC School of Cinematic Arts this spring. "The biggest lesson our dad taught us is to 'be kind,' which was an essential factor in Paris and my decision to study filmmaking and our desire to tell important stories. Having this opportunity to turn the spotlight outward on kids experiencing hunger is a true privilege."

"As students, my brother and I understand the value of education and its importance in equipping the next generation with skills to succeed," added Paris Brosnan, who traveled to Sri Lanka with FEED to produce a short film in support of the organization's life-changing work and is currently a freshman at the School of Film and Television at Loyola Marymount University . "I've never had to worry about where my next meal might come from - I'm lucky in that respect; but I know that millions of children worldwide don't have that luxury. School meals provide critically important nutrition, and also incentivize parents to keep kids in school, giving them a fighting chance for a better life."

Chosen by the HFPA, the honoree is traditionally THE SON or daughter of one of the industry's most respected actors/actresses/directors/producers of our time and assists during the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS ceremony. In 2017, the HFPA unveiled the honor's new title, Golden Globe Ambassador, to better reflect the role, express inclusiveness and highlight philanthropy.

Previous Golden Globe Ambassadors, formerly Miss and Mister Golden Globe honorees, include: Isan Elba, daughter of Idris Elba; Simone Garcia Johnson, daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson; Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx; Greer Grammer, daughter of Kelsey Grammer; Sosie Bacon, daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick; Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher; Sam Fox, son of Michael J. FOX and Tracy Pollan; Rainey Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell; Gia Mantegna, daughter of Joe Mantegna; Rumer Willis, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis; Laura Dern, daughter of Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern; Joely Fisher, daughter of Connie Stevens and Eddie Fisher; Melanie Griffith, daughter of Tippi Hedren; Freddie Prinze Jr., son of Freddie Prinze; and Mavis Spencer, daughter of Alfre Woodard and Roderick Spencer.

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Lorenzo Soria is President of the HFPA. Mike Mahan, CEO of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions will serve as executive producers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 - then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association - by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions of cinema fans around the world who demanded drama and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so today with a membership representing more than 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe® Awards - the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe® Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $37.5 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last 25 years.





