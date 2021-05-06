The HISTORY Channel's Hit Survival Series ALONE Returns for Season 8

The HISTORY® Channel's popular nonfiction survival series "Alone" returns for season eight on Thursday, June 3 at 9:30PM ET/PT. This season, ten contestants FIGHT TO SURVIVE in the Canadian wilderness on the shores of Chilko Lake, British Columbia - a location with one of the densest grizzly bear populations on earth. Survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with just ten survival tools, and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences. The survivalist who endures the longest, facing total isolation, punishing weather, and deadly predators, will win the $500,000 grand prize. No camera crews. No gimmicks. "Alone" is the ultimate test of human will.

"'Alone' has always been a hit series for The HISTORY Channel, but this past year it has particularly resonated with audiences now-more-than-ever as we've watched survivalists endure total isolation through their ingenuity and mental willpower," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY Channel. "This new season will continue to authentically feature the grit of human endurance and challenge viewers to look at the outdoors - and their own backyards - a bit differently."

Season eight of "Alone" sets the stakes higher than ever before in the most dangerous location yet. Survivalists must build their own shelters, forage their own food, and overcome numerous obstacles and dangerous predators in hopes of being the last person standing. Never before have contestants come into such frequent contact with the fierce and territorial grizzly bear, until now.

"Alone" is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by Leftfield Pictures (an ITV America company). Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek, Ryan Pender and Dan Bree serve as executive producers for Leftfield Pictures. Zachary Behr serves as executive producer for The HISTORY® Channel.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for both the series and the format for "Alone."

Watch a trailer here: