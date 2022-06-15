The HISTORY Channel to Debut New 8-Part Series COLOSSEUM

The HISTORY® Channel will debut "Colosseum," a new premium documentary series beginning Sunday, July 17 at 9pm ET/PT. The eight-part series vividly brings to life the rise and fall of the Roman Empire through the lens of one of the most exhilarating and brutal arenas in the history of humanity - the Colosseum.

From the savage truth of a gladiator's life as a slave-warrior to the fascinating ways Rome's Emperors used the vast amphitheatre to demonstrate total power, "Colosseum" offers viewers a unique and personal look inside history's most iconic empire. Each episode pinpoints one of eight key and diverse characters - all based on real people from history. Spanning several hundred years, the series unfolds chronologically, from the arena's astonishing OPENING DAY to its very last games.

"Colosseum" utilizes dramatic live action sequences and special effects to infuse excitement into the personal narrative of each historic character. The premium series features commentary with leading experts, world-renowned scholars and more.

"Colosseum" is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by October Films and Motion. Jim Greayer serves as showrunner for October Films. Executive producers for October Films are Jos Cushing, Chris Muckle and Matt Robins.

Series producer is Johanna Woodford Gibbon. Executive producers for Motion are Richard Foster and Chet Fenster. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue, Mike Stiller and Brooke Townsend serve as executive producers for The HISTORY® Channel.

Watch the promo for the series here: