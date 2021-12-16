The GLAAD Media Ceremonies to Return in 2022

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced TODAY that the GLAAD Media Awards will return to in-person ceremonies in New York City and Los Angeles in 2022 after being virtual in 2020 and 2021.

The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022 and the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York will take place on Friday, May 6, 2022. Both ceremonies will feature award recipients across 28 categories and additional special onstage moments to be announced soon.

Tickets for the ceremonies can be found here.

The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

Nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be announced on January 18, 2022.

GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos, who serves as the organization's Head of Talent and has been Supervising Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards since 2019, will now serve as Executive Producer alongside GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis and Chief Communications Officer Rich Ferraro. Spencer Harvey, GLAAD's Communications Manager, will return as a Producer of the Awards. Wendy Shanker, who has served as Headwriter of the event since 2010, will once again convey GLAAD's important messaging for hosts and presenters.

GLAAD also announced that STAMP Event Management will produce the GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies in 2022. STAMP Event Management is the preeminent company providing production, design, logistics, fundraising support and guest services for corporations and nonprofits. Founded in 2006, STAMP is based in New York and Los Angeles and is proud to be a woman/minority/LGBTQ-owned and led business.

SLATE PR will continue to run red carpets and handle media inquiries for both ceremonies.

The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Ketel One Family Made Vodka.

In 2020 and 2021, the GLAAD Media Awards were presented in virtual ceremonies and featured appearances and performances by Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, Niecy Nash, Sam Smith, Dan Levy, Chloe x Halle, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, JoJo Siwa, Lilly Singh, Jennifer Garner, Olivia Wilde, Cara Delevingne, Lena Waithe, and more.

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in 2020 was broadcast on Logo and the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony in 2021 streamed on Hulu and YouTube.