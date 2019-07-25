The First Documentary Portrait of Ralph Lauren to Debut November 12 on HBO

VERY RALPH, the first documentary portrait of fashion icon Ralph Lauren, debuts TUESDAY, NOV. 12, exclusively on HBO. The feature-length film reveals the man behind the icon and the creation of one of the most successful brands in fashion history. VERY RALPH is directed and produced by award-winning documentarian Susan Lacy (HBO's "Jane Fonda in Five Acts," "Spielberg").

The documentary will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.

With an uncanny ability to turn his dreams into reality, Ralph Lauren has built a multi-billion-dollar, global powerhouse out of his aspirations, becoming a living embodiment of American optimism and the American Dream. For more than 50 years, he has celebrated the iconography of America and defined American style, translating his vision and inspiration into one of the world's most widely recognized brands. In VERY RALPH, as he enters his sixth decade in business, Lauren reflects on his journey from a boy from the Bronx who didn't know what a fashion designer was, to becoming the emblem of AMERICAN STYLE all around the world.

Offering unprecedented access to his life and work, Ralph Lauren speaks candidly in extensive interviews about his childhood, his five-decade-long marriage, the early days of his company, his response to criticism, his inventive multi-page ad campaigns and his pioneering vision which includes a remarkable series of firsts: Lauren was the first designer to create and market a complete lifestyle brand and expand into home furnishings, one of the first to champion diversity on the runway and in advertising and the first to create immersive retail environments that transformed the shopping experience.

VERY RALPH also features vivid archives from 50 years of the fashion brand, as well as intimate, revealing interviews with Lauren's family, long-standing colleagues and other notables, including Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld, André Leon Talley, Hillary Clinton, Robin Givhan, Jason Wu, Naomi Campbell, Martha Stewart, Calvin Klein, Tyson Beckford, Tina Brown, Diane von Furstenberg, Jessica Chastain, Vanessa Friedman and Paul Goldberger.

Susan Lacy is the creator and former executive producer of the celebrated WNET series "American Masters," which is shown on PBS nationwide. She has won countless Emmy(R), Peabody and other industry awards, and has produced and directed a broad library of acclaimed films exploring the lives of America's most enduring cultural icons. Her previous HBO documentaries include the Emmy(R) nominee "Spielberg," which debuted in 2017 and "Jane Fonda in Five Acts," which debuted in 2018.

HBO Documentary Films presents a Pentimento production; produced and directed by Susan Lacy; produced by Emma Pildes and Jessica Levin; executive produced by Graydon Carter.





