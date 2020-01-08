The Emmys Return to ABC on September 20

ABC and the Television Academy today announced the return of the "72nd Emmy® Awards" to ABC, airing LIVE coast to coast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT). Host(s) and producers for the telecast will be announced at a later date.

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards will be announced on TUESDAY, JULY 14. The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievements in television, will take place over two consecutive nights on SATURDAY, SEPT. 12, and SUNDAY, SEPT. 13 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Television Academy seeks to expand the horizons of television excellence. It strives to empower storytellers who shape the evolving television space through the programs, publications and events of the Academy and its Foundation. And it celebrates those who have led excellence by recording their stories and recognizing their achievements through accolades and awards, including television's most coveted prize, the Emmy Award.





