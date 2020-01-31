The CW Orders Another Pilot of THE LOST BOYS Reboot

After ordering a pilot for a reboot of the 1987 film "The Lost Boys" last season, The CW has ordered another one for the 2020-2021 season.

Variety reports, "In the new version, when a mother and her Gen Z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there's a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle."

Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas will be writers and executive producers of the new pilot with Marcos Siega also executive producing.

The original film directed by Joel Schumacher and written by Jeffrey Boam, Janice Fischer and James Jeremias. It was produced and released by Warner Bros. starred Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Corey Feldman, Dianne Wiest, Edward Herrmann, Alex Winter, Jamison Newlander and Barnard Hughes. Two sequels were produced: "Lost Boys: The Tribe" and "Lost Boys: The Thirst."

