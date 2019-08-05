The CW Announces Dates, Featured Appearances on the CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS Crossover

The CW has unveiled the broadcast schedule and new featured appearances for this season's epic crossover event, CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS, based on the seminal DC comic book series, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW Network, during The Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

This coming season, The CW will present its biggest DC crossover ever with CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS airing across five different episodes of the network's hit superhero series and spanning two quarters (December 2019 and January 2020). The CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS episodic air schedule is as follows (some series airing outside of their regular time period):

SUPERGIRL - Sunday, December 8, 2019 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT)

BATWOMAN - Monday, December 9, 2019 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT)

THE FLASH - Tuesday, December 10, 2019 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT)

ARROW - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT)

DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT)

Additionally, characters from BLACK LIGHTNING will be featured for the first time ever in this year's epic CRISIS OF INFINITE EARTHS crossover. Plus, the legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy ("Batman: The Animated Series") will be making a special guest appearance as Bruce Wayne from the future. Conroy supplied THE VOICE of Bruce Wayne/Batman in such iconic series and features as "Batman: The Animated Series," "Batman Beyond," "Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox" and "Batman: THE KILLING Joke," to name a few.





