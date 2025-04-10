The Academy to Introduce Stunt Design Category for 100th Oscars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the creation of an annual competitive Academy Award for Achievement in Stunt Design, beginning with the 100th Academy Awards for films released in 2027.

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

Category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in 2027 with the complete 100th Academy Awards Rules. The specifics of the award’s presentation will be determined by the Academy’s Board of Governors and executive leadership at a future date. More than 100 stunt professionals are members of the Academy’s Production and Technology Branch.

The last new award category created was Achievement in Casting, established in 2024 and beginning with the 98th Academy Awards for films released in 2025.

Comments