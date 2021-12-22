The Academy Postpones Governors Awards Due to COVID-19 Surge

The Academy has postponed the annual Governors Awards Ceremony due to the recent COVID-19 surge.

Variety reports that the event was set to take place on January 15, 2022. Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann were slated to receive honorary Oscars at the gala, with Danny Glover receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The event is one of the Academy's annual pre-Oscar events.

Nominations voting for the upcoming Oscars begins on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and concludes on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The 94th OscarsÂ® will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the DolbyÂ® Theatre at Hollywood & HighlandÂ® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.