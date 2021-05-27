Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Academy & ABC Set March 27, 2022 as New Show Date for 94th Oscars

This year, which is still impacted by the pandemic, eligibility requirements for the 94th Academy Awards will be consistent with the addendums made for the 93rd Awards.

May. 27, 2021 Â 
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC TODAY announced the 94th OscarsÂ® ceremony will move to Sunday, March 27, 2022. The show, which will air live on ABC from the DolbyÂ® Theatre in Hollywood, was originally scheduled for Feb. 27, 2022.

The eligibility period for Academy AwardsÂ® consideration will return to the standard Dec. 31 deadline: a feature film must have a qualifying release date between March 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021. This year, which is still impacted by the pandemic, eligibility requirements for the 94th Academy Awards will be consistent with the addendums made for the 93rd Awards season and can be found here. Complete 94th Awards rules and specialty category submission deadlines will be announced in June. Following this year, the Academy intends to expand the qualifying requirements for the 95th Awards.

Academy key dates for the 2021 OscarÂ® season are as follows:

General entry categories submission deadline

Monday, Nov 15, 2021

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Friday, Dec 10, 2021

Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021

Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021

Eligibility period ends

Friday, Dec 31, 2021

Governors Awards

Saturday, Jan 15, 2022

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Thursday, Jan 27, 2022

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022

Oscar Nominations Announcement

Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Monday, Mar 7, 2022

Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Thursday, Mar 17, 2022

Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022

94th Oscars

Sunday, Mar 27, 2022


All dates for the 94th Academy Awards are subject to change.

The 94th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.


