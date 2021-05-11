The 24th Brooklyn Film Festival Announces Lineup

Brooklyn Film Festival (BFF) announces the film lineup for its 24th edition, "The Clearing." The 2021 edition will feature 36 World Premieres, 28 USA bows, 34 east coast debuts, and 25 first-time screenings in NY. In total, BFF will show in competition 147 features and shorts from 35 countries. The full lineup includes 13 narrative features and 9 documentary features. The festival will also present 39 narrative shorts, 23 documentary shorts, 25 animation and 21 experimental films. On June 5th, BFF will begin its in-person screenings at Windmill Studios in Brooklyn at 3pm, with the feature documentary film Queens of Pain. At 6pm, there will be a short narrative program, led by the world premiere of Until by Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, and at 9pm, BFF will present the world premiere of the feature narrative, American Desert.

Over the course of the 10-day festival, BFF will present 37 film programs online, and a partial line up of 22 programs in-person, indoor at Windmill Studios in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The online lineup will be available 24/7 for the entire 10 days, and the indoor event will feature three programs a day on weekends, and two on weekdays. Each program is two-hours long. To find out both the online and indoor schedule, check BFF's website.

Along with the film screenings BFF will offer parallel events, such as pre-recorded filmmaker introductions and Q&A sessions on the festival website. Live interviews and get-togethers will be staged on Facebook and other social media.

BFF's films are divided in six categories, along with the KidsFilmFest. In each category, BFF's judges will select the Best Film Award in each category, while the festival will select the Spirit Award and the audience, the Audience Award winners. Through the resources of our sponsors, BFF will assign to the winning filmmakers $50,000 in total prizes (cash, products, and services). BFF's list of sponsors for 2021 includes ALL ARTS, created by The WNET Group, Havas NY, Brooklyn Film Society, Windmill Studios, PRG, Sobre Vista Resort, Blue Table Post, Xeno Lights, AbelCine, Be Electric, Final Draft, MPE, Yelp, Big Screen Plaza, Broadway Stages, Media Services, Papapietro Perry, and Noble Jewelry.

Tickets are available on the BFF website. Tickets for indoor screenings must be purchased in advance, online. All tickets and passes purchased online for BFF indoor programs can be picked up at Windmill Studios. Online, BFF will sell each film category for $10 and a Full Festival Pass for $24. All passes will be valid 24/7 from June 4-13.

For the first time working with BFF, Havas New York created the 24th BFF promotional campaign. BFF's TV commercials can be seen here.

Below is a partial line up of feature films playing in competition this year listed in alphabetical order. For further info on all the films, passes, and tickets, please check the BFF website.