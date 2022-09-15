The 2022 American Music Awards Set Return to ABC

Dick Clark productions and ABC today announced the world's largest fan-voted award show, the "2022 American Music Awards" (AMAs), will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on SUNDAY, NOV. 20, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.

Emmy®-winning producer Jesse Collins will return as showrunner and executive producer along with Jesse Collins Entertainment's Emmy-winning executive producer Dionne Harmon, Emmy-nominated executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and longtime American Music Awards producer Larry Klein for the showcase of global superstars and the hottest genre-spanning performances.

The AMAs celebrate the year's top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. Last year's show stands as the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, emphasizing the role fans play in the annual event.

The live event spectacular promises to deliver a vibrant night of nonstop music featuring memorable pop-culture moments, a powerful lineup including first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music's biggest names - from pop to rap, R&B to country, Latin to K-Pop - and more. The "2022 American Music Awards" marks the 50th show for the franchise, which was conceived by Dick Clark in 1974.

Nominations will be announced Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

The "2022 American Music Awards" winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay.

The "2022 American Music Awards" are produced by Dick Clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. For the latest AMA news, exclusive content and more, follow the AMAs on social (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube), online at theamas.com and ABC.com, and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.

Tickets for the "2022 American Music Awards" will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. PDT on AXS.com.

