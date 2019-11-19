The 2019 Philip K. Dick European Science Fiction Film Festival Announces Award Winners

The Philip K. Dick European Science Fiction Film Festival has announced the award winners for its sixth annual event. The gathering saluted the legacy of novelist Philip K. Dick with a slate of independent science fiction films, six of which were honored for their cinematic excellence. The festival was held October 25-26 in Lille, France and October 31-November 1 in Cologne, Germany.

BEST SCIENCE FICTION SHORT:

Tomorrow Might Be the Day (2018)

Director: Joséfa Celestin

Run Time/Country: 20 min, France

Synopsis: A fanatic subjects his niece, whose faith wavers, to a baptism in order to restore her faith and ultimately save her from an impending doomsday flood.

BEST HORROR SHORT:

Chromophobia (2019)

Director: Keith Adams

Run Time/Country: 13 min, USA

Synopsis: A clinical psychiatrist becomes obsessed with her mysterious new patient's artwork and realizes he possesses a curious gift.

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY:

Hunting For Huxley (2019)

Director: Claire Fleming

Run Time/Country: 5 min, UK

Synopsis: This documentary follows philosopher Aldous Huxley when he visited the recently built and technologically advanced Billingham Manufacturing Plant in 1929. He left inspired and his novel "Brave New World" was born from what he saw combined with his visioned future.

BEST PHILIP K. DICK SHORT:

The Great 60 Days (2018)

Director: Tae-Woo Kim

Run Time/Country: 9 min, South Korea

Synopsis: A doctor experimenting on fruit flies is developing a substance that can dramatically increase activity in brain cells. After a series of failures, one fruit fly finally has a huge reaction. Its intellect has become mutated.

BEST AUDIENCE AWARD:

The Nine Billion Names of God (2018)

Director: Dominique Filhol

Run Time/Country: 15 min, France/Switzerland

Synopsis: In New York 1957, a Tibetan monk rents an automatic sequence computer. The monks seek to list all of the names of God. They hire two Westerners to install and program the machine in Tibet. A short film is based on the book by Arthur C. Clarke.

BEST NEW MEDIA:

I Can (2019)

Director: Diana Elizabeth Jordan

Run Time/Country: 5 min, USA

Synopsis: A young woman faces a supernatural existential crisis and must overcome her fears to unlock her power within.





