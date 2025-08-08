The 17th Annual Hola México Film Festival to Feature AUTOS, MOTA Y ROCANROL and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The largest Mexican film festival outside of Mexico, Hola México Film Festival presented by Toyota will return for its 17th annual edition on September 12 - 20, 2025, during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The 17th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival presented by Toyota will present an opening night screening of the film "Autos, Mota y Rocanrol". The screening will take place on September 12, 2025, at The Montalban Theater in Hollywood.

Autos, Mota y Rocanrol revisits a pivotal moment in Mexican cultural history: the legendary Avándaro festival of 1971, often dubbed "Mexico's Woodstock." With humor and an unflinching gaze, the film chronicles how a modest car race and rock concert spiraled into the largest rock gathering the country had ever seen. An event that would shape musical and social narratives for decades. Through the lens of Justino Compeán (portrayed by Emiliano Zurita), director José Manuel Cravioto crafts a satirical yet heartfelt portrait of rebellion, freedom, and the ideals that defined a generation.

1h 35min | Comedy, Mockumentary, History, Musical | 2025 | Mexico

Director: José Manuel Cravioto

Writers: Christian Cueva, Ricardo Farias, J.M Cravioto

Cast: Alejandro Speitzer, Emiliano Zurita, Juan Pablo de Santiago, Enrique Arrizo

Language: Spanish with English Subtitles

Trailer:

The festival invites viewers to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing some of the newest and most acclaimed Mexican films. It attracts over 10,000 film enthusiasts and features more than 20 films, many of which will have their U.S. or West Coast premieres. The festival includes red carpet galas attended by renowned actors and directors, as well as 20 short films from its filmmaker-focused program, "Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today."

This year, we are thrilled to announce that Regal Cinema's LA Live has received enhancements, including luxury recliners and additional amenities to ensure the best experience for moviegoers.

Samuel Douek, the founder and director of HMFF, expressed his excitement for the film festival's celebration. "After 17 years of Hola Mexico, we feel like we're just getting started! It's a joy to work with talented filmmakers to showcase their stories on the big screen. In the current political climate, highlighting the achievements of Mexicans and Latinos is crucial. Immigrants like Iñárritu, Cuarón, and Del Toro show what success looks like! In 2025, we will present an exciting lineup of films that resonate deeply with audiences. We're thankful to Toyota for their support, which helps amplify our voices. I look forward to seeing everyone at the theaters!"

The festival comprises the following sections: México Ahora, Documental, El Otro México, and Nocturno. México Ahora features the best of Mexican films released in recent years, covering every genre. Documental includes notable non-fiction films made by Mexican filmmakers. El Otro Mexico highlights the experiences of Mexicans rarely portrayed on screen, skillfully presenting perceptive narratives that challenge the status quo. The Nocturno section offers offbeat stories and horror films.