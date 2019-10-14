The 13th Annual Food Film Festival Announces Chefs, Films, and More

The Food Film Festival™ returns to New York City for its 13th straight year! The four-day Festival will feature a series of events where food and film lovers get to Taste What They See on the Screen...right in their seats! At each event, guests are served the food from the films as they watch on the screen in the Festival theatre. That's always followed by an official Festival After-Party with more food, drinks and fun, served up by chefs and restaurants from New York City and beyond.



This year, the Festival kicks off exploring flavor intensity on Thursday, 10/24 with Edible Adventure #017: Deep Flavor Dive. Friday's festivities on 10/25 feature the many flavors of New York City with Hometown Heroes: NYC. Saturday, 10/26, celebrates the patchwork of American yum with American Eats: Meats and Treats. From ice cream sundaes and burgers to hallacas and catfish, taste classics from many regions of the US. Finally, the Festival closes on Sunday, 10/27, with Sunday Schmear a celebration of family food tradition, including a special screening of Director Julie Cohen's The Sturgeon Queens and an After-Party featuring the many flavors of Russ & Daughters.



"The intersection of food and film continues to grow and the Food Film Fest is at its epicenter. I'm confident our 13th year will be our best yet."

-George Motz, Festival Director



OFFICIAL EVENTS OF THE 2019 FOOD FILM FESTIVAL ™

All festival events take place at the AMC Empire 25, 234 W 42nd St at 8th Ave, NYC



Edible Adventure #017: Deep Flavor Dive

Thursday, October 24

VIP Pre-Party 6:15 pm | GA Doors 7:00 pm

GA $75 | VIP $100



Experience an eclectic mix of intense films, foods, and flavors from around the world.



Foods: Chef Christophe Bonnegrace (Los Angeles), Chef David Israelow (NYC), Chef Kan Morieda (Tokyo), Chef Maya Erickson (Portland), Baker Tomeu Arbona (Mallorca)

Chef Aaron Unger (Brooklyn), AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN (America), Karl's Balls (NYC), Lion City Coffee (NYC), Max & Mina's Ice Cream, and Moffle Bar (NYC),



VIP: Chef Justin Bazdarich (Speedy Romeo / Oxomoco)



Films: Arctic Greens, Black Sesame, Chef, Distance, Ensaïmada, Sushi Origin and the Beyond, and What's Eating Dan? Garlic Bread.





Hometown Heroes: NYC

Friday, October 25

VIP 6:15 pm | GA 7:00 pm

GA $100 | VIP $125



Celebrating some of the unique and beloved chefs and restaurants that help give New York City its one-of-a-kind flavor.



Foods: Breads Bakery, Nelson and Miguel Carrera (Mi Barrio Tortilleria), Moffle Bar, Chef Erik Ramirez (Llama Inn), Nigel Sielegar (Moon Man), Chef Aaron Unger (Night Kitchen), and Joseph Yoon (Brooklyn Bugs)



Revivals: Ramen Shack by Keizo Shimamoto, The Original Gyro by Gyro II



VIP: Chef Stephen Yen (Brooklyn)



Films: Food Curated: Brooklyn Bugs, Food Curated: Llama Inn, Food Skills: The Last Tortilla Kings of Brooklyn, Gyro II: It's The Sauce, Great Big Story: Queens - Coconut Pancakes, and Ramen Possessed





American Eats: Meats and Treats

Saturday, October 26

VIP 6:15 pm | GA 7:00 pm

GA $100 | VIP $125 SOLD OUT



It's Saturday night and it's time to party...with classic foods and intriguing people from around the USA.



Foods: Chef Alvin Cailan (NYC), Baker David Buehrer (Morningstar Donuts / Dallas), Chef Frankie Celenza (Brooklyn), Max & Mina's Ice Cream, Chef Bruce "The Alligator Man" Mitchell (Ponchatoula), Baker Sam Phan (Dallas) and Chef Aaron Unger (Night Kitchen)



Films: Bayou Brilliant, Donut People, Joe Loves Ice Cream: A Tale of Two Rivers, Struggle Meals with Frankie Celenza: Put an Egg on it , The Burger Show: The Ultimate Texas Burger Road Trip, and The Lee Chin Show: Tamale Taste Test



VIP: Pitmasters Matt Worgul (Gentle Giant / NY) / Matt Deaton (Fredericksberg, VA)





Sunday Schmear

Sunday, October 27

2:00 pm

$55



Food and Family are everything in life. Join our family for the closing event of the 2019 Food Film Fest featuring two films that are light on the schmaltz but will make your heart go verklempt. Director Julie Cohen's The Sturgeon Queens celebrates New York City's beloved institution Russ & Daughters and Director Rachel Fleit's Gefilte shows how one dish brings together generations of family.



Foods: A selection of Russ & Daughters classics and the hand-crafted Hermelin Family gefilte fish recipe



Films: Gefilte, and The Sturgeon Queens





BEVERAGE PARTNERS

Boxed Water, Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beers and Calamansi-ade, Greenway Coffee Company, Lagunitas Brewing Company, New York Distilling Company, Mahou San Miguel, Narragansett Brewing Company, Sixpoint Brewery, St. Killian Beers





2019 NON-PROFIT BENEFICIARY

The Food Film Festival is proud to announce the return of our non-profit beneficiary, the Billion Oyster Project. The mission of Billion Oyster Project is to restore oyster reefs to the New York Harbor through public education initiatives. Working together with local communities, Billion Oyster Project is growing 1 billion oysters in the New York Harbor by the year 2035 to clean the water.





SPONSORS

The Food Film Festival official sponsors for 2019 include In The Raw®, Bloomberg Philanthropies, The New York Distilling Company, Schweid & Sons®, and Night Kitchen Brooklyn





TICKETING INFORMATION

All Tickets and VIP Passes are all-inclusive of food, drink, theatre-seating and Festival After-Party access. Event tickets and passes are on sale now at thefoodfilmfest.com.





FESTIVAL-WIDE VIP PASSES

A limited number of Festival-Wide VIP Passes are available for $399. Passes are all-inclusive of food, drink, theatre-seating and both Pre-Party and After-Party access whenever applicable.





