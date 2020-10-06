The 13th Annual Bushwick Film Festival Announces 2020 Freestyle Competition

Music producer JON BLOK has created a hard-hitting, trap-style instrumental for this digital rap cypher that is now accepting submissions.

The Bushwick Film Festival (BFF) is thrilled to announce details for their 2020 Freestyle Competition. Music producer JON BLOK has created a hard-hitting, trap-style instrumental for this digital rap cypher that is now accepting submissions. Participants can listen or download the freestyle beat here, record a video of their 8 or 16 bar rap or spoken-word freestyle inspired by the themes of transformation, growth and change, and post it to Instagram with the hashtags #BushwickFilmFest, @bushwickfilmfest and @jon_blok. The top freestyles will then be weaved together into a compilation video and shared during the festival.

"In the past, our underground rap cyphers have taken place behind the scenes at the end of the festival," shares JON BLOK. "But this year, we're flipping the script and bringing that dynamic energy and fun out front for everyone to enjoy!" For details and more information, please visit: https://jonblok.com/bffcypher.

Due to Covid-19 event restrictions, the 13th Annual Bushwick Film Festival is going virtual from October 21-25 and will include over 100 independent films from 30 different countries. Movies can be viewed at watch.bushwickfilmfestival.com, a secure streaming platform sponsored by Spectrum.

In addition to films, the festival features a 2-day movie industry conference with notable speakers, screenplay readings, industry mixers, movie trivia nights and a series of filmmaker Q&As. The most anticipated events, opening night and awards ceremony, will be presented in partnership with Chemistry Creative, Liman Video Rental and BRIC. The show will feature special messages from local celebrities and elected officials including Congresswoman Nydia Velasquez, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Assemblywoman Maritza Davila, Council Member Antonio Reynoso, MOME Commissioner Anne del Castillo, and President and CEO Designate of Empire State Development Eric Gertler. The opening night show and the awards ceremony will be free to watch and broadcasted on Facebook Live and other streaming platforms.

This year with a theme of transformation and a glowing butterfly used as a visual representation, the festival celebrates not only filmmakers for always reminding us of our inherent courage and perseverance through their characters, but also how much we continue to transform as a better global community.

Bushwick Film Festival prides itself on being a home for film lovers. Over the last decade, BFF has screened the works of nearly 500 independent filmmakers from Brooklyn and over 50 different countries, proudly shining a spotlight on womxn and diverse filmmakers. The BFF has grown into one of the most anticipated events in Brooklyn and is recognized for its contribution to the borough's artistic, cultural, and economic growth.

"After 13 years, I still get so excited when the festival arrives. Working with my team to present the festival this year despite all the challenges, is a testament to our collective love and commitment to storytelling." says Festival director Kweighbaye Kotee. We have an incredible lineup of films and great conversations in store!"

For tickets and passes, please visit: watch.bushwickfilmfestival.com

