The 100 Season 6 Soundtrack Now Available On Watertower Music

WaterTower Music has announced today's release of The 100: Season 6 (Original Television Score), which features Warner Bros.

Television's post-apocalyptic drama THE 100 (Wednesdays 8/7c on The CW), with original music from composer Tree Adams (NCIS: New Orleans, Lethal Weapon, Legends, Californication.)

SmartURL: https://lnk.to/the1006PR

Tree Adams approaches the sound of a wooden spoon mashing potatoes, church bells tolling in Corsica, or air pushing through a tube mic pre with equal interest. Any of these could inspire a fresh way to tell a story with music, which is what he does. Equally at home conducting a large orchestra, programming beats in the studio, cranking out loud guitar solos in an amphitheater or arranging vocal parts with a gospel choir, Tree lives to create original and unique work for his every project.

"The latest Official Soundtrack of THE 100 (Season 6), features an expansive new palette as we introduce some new characters and explore some mysterious new worlds," explained the composer. "Often, things are not as they seem and the very abstract element of time comes into question. Musically, these new components coalesce with our traditional dark, emotional flavors to support the tale in this new place that is distinctly epic and distinctly The 100."

The 100: Season 6 (Original Television Score), featuring music by Tree Adams, is now available.

For five seasons, our heroes did whatever it took to survive on Earth... and nothing worked. Their inability to overcome the instinct to fight caused the destruction of the planet. Now, after 125 years in cryosleep, traveling through the stars, our heroes wake up to a new home, a final gift from their dearly departed friend Monty (Christopher Larkin). A place where they can try again. They're given one simple task: do better. Be the good guys.

With this credo in mind, Clarke and Bellamy (Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley) lead a group down to this mysterious world, hoping to start anew, to finally find peace. But old habits die hard, and when they discover an idyllic society, it quickly becomes clear that not everything on Sanctum is as perfect as it seems. Despite their determination to do better, threats both seen and unseen, internal and external, will once again force our heroes to fight for their lives and the future of humanity.

Also starring Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook and Henry Ian Cusick, the sixth season of THE 100 was executive produced by Jason Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein. The series, now in its seventh and final season, is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

