Teri Polo Will Star on Fox's THE BIG LEAP

Deadline reports that Teri Polo, Matt Lucas, Ser'Darius Blain, and Ray Cham have joined the cast of upcoming ballet dramedy "The Big Leap."

Liz Heldens ("The Passage") created the series and wrote the pilot.

The Big Leap is descried as a funny and contemporary tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what's yours. The show centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of "Swan Lake." What they lack in the traditional dancer body type, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold. The Big Leap takes us on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age.

Polo plays Julia Torrence. A beautiful former ballerina, Julia is now a social-media-obsessed mom who focuses more on her Instagram than her moody teenage girls or her distant husband, Kevin. When she sees the chance to audition for The Big Leap, it feels like a chance to fill what feels like a hollow, art-free life.

Cham plays Justin Reyes, Gabby's adorable high school boyfriend and dance partner, who came out of the closet to nobody's surprise except Gabby...and his parents, who kicked him out. He works at a big box store to support himself now, but when Gabby shows up and tells him about the dance contest, he catches the spark and gets excited to dance again, too.

Blain plays Reggie Sadler. A stunning specimen of humanity, Reggie is a gorgeous, famous, athletic, professional football player. He has demonstrated some erratic behavior and needs to take a break from the sport. He decides that some career rehab is in order and finds himself learning to dance so he can audition to be on The Big Leap.

Lucas plays Wayne Sleep, a joyful British fellow who is one of the co-hosts of The Big Leap. He is a former dancer and is entertaining, enthusiastic and encouraging.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories