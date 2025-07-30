Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen to Receive Bob Hope Humanitarian Award From Television Academy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Television Academy has announced that actors and philanthropists Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are the recipients of the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, recognizing a lifetime of philanthropy, activism and commitment to global good.

The honor will be given during the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony and telecast, which airs Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. This marks the first time the award will be presented to a couple.

Established in 2002, the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award is one of the highest honors presented by the Television Academy's Board of Governors, given to an individual(s) in the media industry whose deeds and actions have a lasting impact on communities and whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope's decades-long altruism and positive impact on society.

Danson is a deeply committed and longtime environmentalist and ocean conservation activist, co-founding the American Oceans Campaign (AOC) in 1987 to alert Americans to the life-threatening hazards created by oil spills, offshore developments, toxic wastes, sewage pollution and other ocean abuses. The AOC merged with Oceana in 2001. Since then, Danson has served on Oceana’s board of directors and has testified before the House Committee on National Resources on behalf of the cause. Danson has also worked with and supported several other philanthropic organizations, including the ASPCA, Climate U.S. PAC, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Malaria No More, Young Storytellers and more.

Steenburgen has collaborated with numerous organizations and foundations, including Artists for a Free South Africa, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Heifer International, No Kid Hungry and Oceana to amplify their impact. Steenburgen is also a passionate advocate for increasing funding for the arts in schools across the country. Most recently, she served as a keynote speaker at the 2024 Ohio School Board Association Capital Conference to educate administrators about the importance of the arts in public schools. Through her involvement with these various charities and nonprofit organizations, she has helped raise funds, mobilize support and effect policy change on a wide range of issues.

﻿In 2007, Danson and Steenburgen co-founded the nonprofit organization Angels at Risk with activist Susie Spain, which addresses the crisis of children, teenagers and their families who are at risk for drug and alcohol abuse. The organization fights to add early prevention education in all schools and create educational programs and services designed to encourage communication between teens and parents.

Danson and Steenburgen are also outspoken allies of the LGBTQ community. Last year, the couple was honored with the Nancy Pelosi Equality Ally Award at the 2024 Equality PAC National Pride Gala in Washington, D.C.

Danson is a Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning actor known for his roles on NBC comedies Cheers and The Good Place, and currently stars in the Netflix comedy series A Man on the Inside. Previously, he starred in NBC’s Mr. Mayor and HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and also played a prominent role in the second season of FX’s critically acclaimed series Fargo.

Steenburgen is an Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning actress best known for her work in the films Melvin and Howard, Parenthood, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Philadelphia and Book Club and television shows such as Last Man on Earth, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Orange Is the New Black and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Next, Steenburgen will star in season two of Netflix’s A Man on the Inside as well as the upcoming film The Dink.

The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award has only been presented a handful of times in Television Academy history to individuals whose humanitarian work reflects Bob Hope’s profound impact on society. Past recipients include Oprah Winfrey, Danny Thomas (posthumously), George Clooney, and Sean Penn.

The 77th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 14, 2025, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Ted Danson Photo Credit: Kate Danson

Mary Steenburgen Photo Credit: Victoria Stevens