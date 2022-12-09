Taylor Swift to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut
The film will be produced by Searchlight Pictures.
Taylor Swift will make her feature film directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures.
Variety reports that Swift has written the script for the new film. Plot details and casting is currently under wraps.
Last year, Swift made her short film directorial debut with the "All Too Well" 10 minute version short film. The video also starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.
In the past, she has also directed the music videos for tracks like "The Man," "Cardigan," "Willow," "Anti-Hero," "Bejeweled," and more.
The track is from the re-recorded version of her hit album "Red". The 30-track album features collaborations with Ed SHeeran, Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and more.
The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".
Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.
Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore.
Swift has achieved nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
From This Author - Michael Major
December 9, 2022
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination. Check out new stills from the film now, featuring a first look at photos of songs like 'Naughty,' 'Bruce,' 'Revolting Children,' and more.
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
December 9, 2022
ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special. The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video now!
How to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie Theaters
December 9, 2022
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Find out how you can watch Matilda the Musical in movie theaters or on Netflix!
Spotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band Whitney
December 8, 2022
To conclude this year’s series, Indie-pop band Whitney will release an eight-track EP featuring re-imagined versions of several of their top hits, including, “BLUE,” “Giving Up,” “MEMORY,” “No Woman,” “REAL LOVE,” “TWIRL,” and “Valleys,” as well as a cover of Beach House’s “Other People.”
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
December 8, 2022
Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her 'All Too Well' short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Watch the new video now!