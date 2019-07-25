Taylor Swift To Receive Icon Award At TEEN CHOICE 2019

Ten-time Grammy Award-winning global superstar Taylor Swift will be honored at TEEN CHOICE 2019 with the first-ever Icon Award. The star-studded two-hour LIVE event airs, for the first time in TEEN CHOICE history, from Hermosa Beach, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed), on FOX.

As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a Pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide. Swift is also one of today's biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change.

As previously announced, the Jonas Brothers will receive the Decade Award at TEEN CHOICE 2019. Celebrities scheduled to appear at the all-star event include "Avengers: Endgame" star and TEEN CHOICE nominee Robert Downey Jr., Choice Action TV Actress nominee and "L.A.'s Finest" star Jessica Alba, singer Madison Beer, "Good Trouble" star and Choice Drama TV Actress nominee Maia Mitchell, singer/songwriter Lauren Jauregui, "Marvel's Runaways" actor Gregg Sulkin, Choice Action TV Actor nominee and "The Flash" star Grant Gustin, ten-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, TEEN CHOICE nominee and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Noah Centineo, "Fuller House" actress Candace Cameron Bure and "Fuller House" executive producer John Stamos.

TEEN CHOICE 2019 is produced by Bob Bain Productions and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Bob Bain and Ashley Edens serve as executive producers. Like TEEN CHOICE 2019 on Facebook at facebook.com/TeenChoiceAwards. Follow the action on Twitter @TeenChoiceFox and join the discussion at #teenchoice. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @teenchoicefox. Fans also are encouraged to follow @TeenChoiceFox on Twitter for the latest TEEN CHOICE 2019 news, including voting and announcements of the host(s), performers, presenters and nominees.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





